Davos: World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off

SHAFAQNA- The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off in the city of Davos, Switzerland, with heads of state and business leaders focusing on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and economic instability amid climate change.

Under the theme of Cooperation in a Fragmented World, names shaping the global politics and business world are participating in the forum.

“So much is at stake we really need to find solutions on the wars and conflicts. We also have to secure that we don’t go into recession and we have ten years of low growth as we had in the 1970s,” said Borge Brende, the World Economic Forum president.”

Source: aa