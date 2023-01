SHAFAQNA-German climate activists will stage new protests on Tuesday against the expansion of a coal mine.

The environmental group Ende Gelande has announced on its website that together with other activists, they will stage a protest against plans to demolish the village.

“We are not finished yet. Together with many other groups, we will continue to defend Lutzerath on Tuesday in a big action!” the group said.”

Source :aa

