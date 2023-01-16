Putin & Erdogan discuss gas & grain

SHAFAQNA-Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone about exchanging men wounded in Ukraine, the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the export of grain from the Black Sea.

“The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued,” the Kremlin said. It said the question of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was raised, following talks between human rights commissioners from both countries in Turkey.

“Vladimir Putin drew attention to the destructive line of the Kyiv regime, which relies on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors, increasing the volume of transferred weapons and military equipment,” the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

Source : reuters