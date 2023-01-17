Turkey: Iranian & Turkish FM’s Meet

SHAFAQNA- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu Tuesday (17 Jan 2023). Amirabdollahian and Cavusoglu held talks on the issues of mutual interests.

Upon his arrival in the Turkiye’s capital, the Iranian top diplomat told reporters that given the high level of relations between the two neighbpring counties, follow-up of issues relating to the ties as well as various topics is among the subjects to ben discussed on his trip to Turkiye.

Fortunately, the relations between the two countries are on the right track, he said, adding that Iran can today introduce Turkey as one of the neighboring states that enjoys the best interactions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Source: IRNA

