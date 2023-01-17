Syria condemns inhumane USA’s sanctions targeting its health sector

SHAFAQNA- Syria has condemned with the strongest terms the targeting of its health sector by the USA’s Administration, and called for urgent international action to put an end to these hostile USA’s measures.

Syria said that these new inhumane measures fall within the context of an illegal and immoral siege imposed on the Syrian people.

Syria noted that these new inhumane measures fall within the context of illegal unilateral coercive measures and the illegal and immoral siege imposed by the USA on the Syrian people, reiterating the invalidity of the allegations promoted by the USA’s administration about the existence of exceptions from these measures for humanitarian purposes.

Source: syrianobserver