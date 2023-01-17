UAE’s delegation visits Najaf for cooperation between religious institutions in Islamic world

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the Muslim Council of Elders in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, visited the holy city of Najaf with the aim of spreading social peace among Muslims, activating cooperation between religious institutions in the Islamic world.

The delegation came at the invitation of Dar Al-Ilm center of Imam Al-Khoei in Najaf, headed by the General Secretary of the Council, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, and a number of important personalities, including the Executive Director of the Council of Elders, Talal Al-Mazrouei, and Dr. Samir Bou Dinar, Director of the Al-Salam Research Center and Dr. Osama Al-Hadidi, Director of Al-Azhar International Center for Electronic Fatwa.

Source: imhussain