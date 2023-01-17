France expresses concern over Israeli decision to punish Palestinians for moves at UN

SHAFAQNA- France expressed concern on Tuesday (17 Jan 2023) over a recent decision by Israel to impose punitive measures over Palestinian request for advisory opinion by top UN’s court on Israeli occupation.

“We express our deep concern regarding the Israeli government’s decision to impose punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the request by the General Assembly of an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” said a statement by the Permanent Mission of France to the UN in New York.

Source: aa