“Europe has to have access to energy resources sooner or later”: Professor in energy law

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding the effect of Ukraine war on the future of economy and energy in the world, a university professor says: “Europe has been able to compensate lack of gas to a large extent through saving and the use of coal and with the help of its power plants, gas oil and oil derivatives. However, this situation cannot be continued in long term. Europe has to have access to energy resources sooner or later. If the resources are not replaced, Europe will face a serious challenge. It needs to use Russia’s gas again.”

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Dr. Hassan Moradi, a professor in energy law at the University of Tehran maintained: “The Ukraine war prolonged unlike what was presumed at the beginning and Russia faced a strange situation. Today, the West is united behind Ukraine and Europe and US have poured their weapons into Ukraine. It did not work as the Russia’s calculations showed.”

Economic arrangements of the world messed up

“As the situation in Ukraine showed, Russia had not so many problems for military campaign and presence in Ukraine. Russia was afraid that Ukraine is a huge NATO base and causes damages for Russia in future; thus, it anticipated but did not predict that Europe is united behind Ukraine and provides weapons for it. Such conditions messed up all arrangements of Russia”, he added.

“As a result of continuation of war, economic arrangements of the world messed up too. Both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of grain. Although Ukraine’s share in grain export was less than Russia but it exported a considerable amount. This export has nowadays been disrupted and from then on, the world is under siege. On the other hand, Russia is one of the great energy hubs in the world and it rules the roost especially with regard to gas. Moreover, it was supposed to feed Europe with two gas pipelines. One of the lines was launched and the second line was going to be launched soon but it was deadlocked.”

Probably Ukraine will face more difficulty in winter

Moradi pointed out: “The cold weather in Europe and US is due to the serious energy crisis in Europe and US and several parts of the world. If this situation continues, these problems will exist in future too unless the countries at war stop the war and recognize the official borders. Of course, Russia believes that the regions in which referendum was held are not willing to return to Ukraine regions at all and intend to remain among the Soviet divisions and depend on Russia. Everything depends on the continuation of this war. We should see what will happen in future. Today, Russia has advanced toward the Salt Lake and has some claims. Probably, Ukraine will face more difficulty in winter and the cold weather will cause problems for soldiers. Russians show more resistance against the cold weather. This issue must be taken into account. What happens in the battle field is the determinant factor.”

