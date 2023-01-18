Iraq’s oil exports to China’s independent refineries increased 45 percent

SHAFAQNA- China’s Customs Department announced the increase in Iraqi oil exports to the country’s independent refineries (32 refineries) in 2022.

The Iraq’s oil exports to China’s independent refineries in 2022 have increased to 12.738 million tons, that means 92.987 million barrels, with an average of 7.748 million barrels per month, which compared to 2021 had been increased for 45.3%.

In 2021, Iraq has exported 8.767 million tons equivalent to 63.999 million barrels and with monthly average of 5.333 million barrels to the independent refineries of China.

According to the statement of China’s Customs Department, in 2022, Iraq ranked fifth in oil exports to China’s independent refineries, and Malaysia ranked first with exports of 46.466 million tons, Russia ranks second with 30.682 million tons, Saudi Arabia ranks third with 21.831 million tons, UAE ranks fourth with 21.378 million tons, and Oman ranks sixth with 1.790 million tons in the largest oil exports to independent Chinese refineries.

China’s independent refineries imported 173.225 million tons of crude oil in 2022, which is a decrease of 2.3% compared to 2021 when the import amount was 177.244 million tons.

