English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq’s oil exports to China’s independent refineries increased 45 percent

0
Iraq oil export to China

SHAFAQNA- China’s Customs Department announced the increase in Iraqi oil exports to the country’s independent refineries (32 refineries) in 2022.

The Iraq’s oil exports to China’s independent refineries in 2022 have increased to 12.738 million tons, that means 92.987 million barrels, with an average of 7.748 million barrels per month, which compared to 2021 had been increased for 45.3%.

In 2021, Iraq has exported 8.767 million tons equivalent to 63.999 million barrels and with monthly average of 5.333 million barrels to the independent refineries of China.

According to the statement of China’s Customs Department, in 2022, Iraq ranked fifth in oil exports to China’s independent refineries, and Malaysia ranked first with exports of 46.466 million tons, Russia ranks second with 30.682 million tons, Saudi Arabia ranks third with 21.831 million tons, UAE ranks fourth with 21.378 million tons, and Oman ranks sixth with 1.790 million tons in the largest oil exports to independent Chinese refineries.

China’s independent refineries imported 173.225 million tons of crude oil in 2022, which is a decrease of 2.3% compared to 2021 when the import amount was 177.244 million tons.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shfaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Iraq among top oil exporters of Arab countries in 2022

Related posts

[Photos] Allamah ‘Muhammad Hussein Al-Saghir’ passes away at 83

asadian

Iran FM: Iraq’s Envoy summoned for using fake name for Persian Gulf

asadian

Iraq: Activity of 7 international archaeological teams in Dhi Qar

asadian

Iraq among top oil exporters of Arab countries in 2022

asadian

Central Bank of Iraq: We are ready to expand banking relations with the world

asadian

[Photos] Iraq: Demise anniversary of Ummul-Banin (SA)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.