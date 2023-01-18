More than 700,000 Israeli tourists visited Egypt in 2022

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Israeli regime reports that more than 700,000 Israeli tourists visited Egypt last year.

The “Israel in Egypt” website affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Israeli regime announced that in 2022, the total number of 735 thousand people of this regime traveled to Egypt as tourists.

The mentioned website stated that: “Last year, 566 thousand Israeli tourists entered Sinai through the Taba Pass, and in addition, 169 thousand tourists arrived through Ben Gurion Airport (Egypt), among them 124 thousand travellers were Israelis. They entered Sharm el-Sheikh and 45,000 Israelis also entered Cairo.

Meanwhile, “Amira Oron”, the Israel’s Ambassador to Egypt, also reacted to this issue and stated: “There is important data that shows the trust and friendship between these two neighboring countries”.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com