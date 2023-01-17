English
USA: Masjid An Nour opens in Redford, Michigan [Photos]

Masjid Al-Noor Redford Michigan
SHAFAQNA- The World Peace Outreach and Masjid An-Nour opened in Redford, Michigan, USA.
During the opening ceremony, Imam Elahi admired Dr. Mahmoud Hadidi and other founders of this new Islamic Institution for their courage, saying “The fact that God is called Compassionate and Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) is called friend of God indicates that our relations with the Lord and the world must be based on compassion and friendship.”

The World Peace Outreach will provide a house of worship to Muslims (Masjid An-Nour). The goal of the building is to create a bridge between all peoples of faith and backgrounds. The World Peace Outreach will actively engage in interfaith events, encourage civic engagement, and uphold human rights for all.

