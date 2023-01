SHAFAQNA-The United Nations special envoy for Yemen said that the prospects of a renewed truce in Yemen have grown, as regional and international diplomatic activity to end the country’s eight-year conflict intensifies.

Hans Grundberg, addressing a UN Security Council briefing on Monday, more than three months after an initial truce pact expired, said there had been “a potential step change” in the conflict’s trajectory, though the situation remained “complex and fluid”.

Source : aljazeera