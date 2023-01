SHAFAQNA-Climate activists blocked railway tracks in northwestern Germany on Tuesday to protest coal mining plans in the region.

Dozens of climate activists chained themselves to the tracks leading to the lignite-fired power plant Neurath, owned by the energy company RWE.

“The #Neurath coal-fired power plant (one of the biggest CO2 polluters in Europe) is blocked. We occupy the railroad tracks forever,” the activists said on Twitter.

