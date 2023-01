SHAFAQNA-14 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli Forces barely three weeks into 2023.

On Monday this week, 14-year-old Omar Al-Khmour was killed by Israeli Forces early in the morning in the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, while they were reportedly aiming to arrest another Palestinian and an international solidarity activist staying there.”

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com