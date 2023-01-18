English
UN member states reject ‘punitive’ Israeli sanctions on Palestine

SHAFAQNA- More than 90 United Nations member states rejected Israeli sanctions imposed on Palestine in retaliation for a vote requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Just days after the unanimous vote, Israel announced sanctions against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, limiting construction in the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday (17 Jan 2023), Palestine’s mission to the UN shared a statement in which the signatories condemned Israel’s “punitive” measures against the people and government of Palestine earlier this month.

Source: dohanews

