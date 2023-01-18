Hajj Expo 2023: How modern technology & digital procedures are transforming pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- Hajj Expo 2023 hosted creatives, tech innovators and business developers to develop ideas and solutions that will help improve services for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The event brought together Hajj service providers, including hospitality experts, ministers, consuls general, artists, caterers, researchers, paramedics, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Saudi government will reduce cost of medical insurance for pilgrims

A return to pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims was the big announcement as Hajj Expo 2023 was launched at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Monday (16 Jan 2023).

Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, announced that the number of Hajj pilgrims would return to what it was before the coronavirus pandemic, without age restrictions. Umrah health insurance will decrease from 235 to 88 riyals (from $62 to $23) and Hajj pilgrims’ health insurance fee will go down from 109 to 29 riyals.

This year the Hajj package prices start from 3,984 riyals, a big decrease from 2021, when the first basic package started from 12,000 riyals. Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, said: “We are now working to facilitate the technical process in the Two Holy Mosques, and we want a train that serves people with special needs.”

Showcase the latest initiatives launched by Saudi Arabia for Hajj

“We are here to showcase the latest initiatives launched by Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah,” said Mohammad Hanif, an official at the event.

“You can see the latest technology from new apps, AI is used across the holy sites in Makkah, Madinah, Mina and Arafat as well as the golf carts and ambulances in the exhibition.”

Private companies showcased new ideas at the exhibition.

A Saudi start-up is showing off its Tawkeel application that helps Muslims across the world to “delegate rituals” on behalf of others.

“We offer Umrah Albadal [in exchange] for people who have disabilities or can’t travel due to financial reasons or for someone close to them who passed away,” said a spokeswoman.

The app enables users to track the person who is performing the rituals through the app. “They can ask them to recite certain prayers or track them on the app,” said the spokeswoman.

Tuwaiq ambulance showed a vehicle that can carry up to 10 patients in the event of an emergency. Paramedics on board said oxygen, medicines and access to emergency devices were available on the special unit in preparation for Hajj.

“Hajj Expo 2023” concluded with over 60,000 visitors

The 2nd edition of Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition “Hajj Expo 2023” concluded its activities , under the theme “Quality in the Services System”, with the presence of more than 60,000 visitors from all over the world, and the participation of more than 200 companies specialized in Hajj and Umrah services, in addition to several government agencies concerned with the services of pilgrims and Umrah performers.

It brought together more than 57 countries, and 70 speakers and experts, with the participation of 200 companies specialized in the Hajj and Umrah sector. The expo, used to become space for exchanging visions, ideas, innovations and experiences.

It is also an opportunity for countries to be present to sign their agreements and arrange the affairs of their citizens in advance of the Hajj and Umrah seasons, and this is reflected in the comfort of the Guests of AL-Rahman and the facilitation of their affairs.

The expo is an initiative of the Saudi government to provide distinguished services to the Guests of AL Rahman, and work to enrich their experience at all levels of logistics, security, technology, as well as cultural and knowledge, through the Program of Guests of AL-Rahman and the concerted efforts of all government sectors, private sector, entrepreneurs and partners from around the world.

Source: mb, fananews