English
International Shia News Agency

Saudi & UAE most targeted by cyber-attacks in GCC

0
Saudi & UAE

SHAFAQNA-Organisations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE were hit by the most ransomware attacks among Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries between mid-2021 and mid-2022, according to a report published today by cyber-security firm, Group-IB.

The company’s annual round-up of major global cyber threats, the Hi-Tech Crime Trends 2022/2023 report found that ransomware operations remained the main cyber threat to companies and organisations across the world, including the Middle East and North Africa region.

Source : middleeastmonitor

Related posts

Chinese President to visit Saudi Arabia to bolster China-Arab ties

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.