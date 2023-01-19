Investment fund in Saudi culture and tourism sector

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of an investment fund for the development of cultural, tourism, recreational and sports infrastructure.

According to the official Saudi news agency (WAS), this fund seeks to establish strategic partnerships to increase the contribution of cultural, tourism and sports activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

Among the aims of this fund is to invest in 35 tourism and recreational opportunities with the aim of increasing the contribution of tourism in the GDP from 3% to 10% and attracting 100 million tourists by 2030.

From 2016, Saudi Arabia unveiled the 2030 vision to diversify its sources of income and develop non-oil infrastructure in the country.

