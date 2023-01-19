English
International Shia News Agency

Investment fund in Saudi culture and tourism sector

0
 Saudi Arabia investment tourism

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of an investment fund for the development of cultural, tourism, recreational and sports infrastructure.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia announced the establishment of an investment fund for the development of cultural, tourism, recreational and sports infrastructure.

According to the official Saudi news agency (WAS), this fund seeks to establish strategic partnerships to increase the contribution of cultural, tourism and sports activities in Saudi Arabia’s GDP.

Among the aims of this fund is to invest in 35 tourism and recreational opportunities with the aim of increasing the contribution of tourism in the GDP from 3% to 10% and attracting 100 million tourists by 2030.

From 2016, Saudi Arabia unveiled the 2030 vision to diversify its sources of income and develop non-oil infrastructure in the country.

Source: mdeast.news

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

[Video] World’s biggest cruise ship unveils in Saudi Arabia

Related posts

Saudis to invest in space-based solar power development

asadian

Saudi Arabia: War in Yemen must end through dialogue

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Rate of participation of women in labor market announced

asadian

Successful separation of conjoined Iraqi twins in Riyadh’s hospital

asadian

Iran’s FM: Talks with Saudis could restore ties

asadian

HRW: Massive repression continues in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.