Iraq: 37 percent share of private sector in GDP

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Planning emphasized that the private sector accounts for 37% of Iraq’s gross domestic product (GDP) and half of the Iraqi workforce works in this sector.

Abdul Zahra Al-Handavi, Spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, said that the private sector is an important partner of the public sector in the realization of development, and 37% of the country’s gross domestic product is produced by this sector, and this ratio is not an unimportant part, although it is way far from the ideal situation.

He added that 50-55% of the Iraqi workforce works in the this sector. According to Al-Handavi, the private sector is divided into two sections including regular and irregular, and the problem of Iraq is that most of the private sector is from the second section.

Spokesman added that we need to think and fundamentally revise some laws in order to strengthen the private sector, and to apply the strategies that the Ministry of Planning has arranged some years ago.

Source: mdeast.news

