English
International Shia News Agency

France to deploy 10000 police officers during demonstrations against pension reform

0
demonstrations against pension reform

SHAFAQNA-More than 10,000 police officers will be deployed in France on Thursday to ensure security during demonstrations against the pension reform, the country’s interior minister said on Wednesday.

Gerald Darmanin told local broadcaster RTL that he respects the democratic right to protest.

“I do not know if the demonstrations will gather many people, but we do the preparations, and tomorrow, more than 10,000 police officers, including 3,500 in Paris, will be around to ensure security,” the minister said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France expresses concern over Israeli decision to punish Palestinians for moves at UN

asadian

France: Great Mosque of Paris files complaint against writer’s ‘brutal’ Islamophobic remarks

asadian

Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup

asadian

France to end visa restrictions for Moroccans

asadian

[Video] World Cup 2022: Thousands recite Shahada at Morocco-France Match

asadian

World Cup 2022: France defeat Morocco 2-0 to reach consecutive finals

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.