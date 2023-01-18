France to deploy 10000 police officers during demonstrations against pension reform

SHAFAQNA-More than 10,000 police officers will be deployed in France on Thursday to ensure security during demonstrations against the pension reform, the country’s interior minister said on Wednesday.

Gerald Darmanin told local broadcaster RTL that he respects the democratic right to protest.

“I do not know if the demonstrations will gather many people, but we do the preparations, and tomorrow, more than 10,000 police officers, including 3,500 in Paris, will be around to ensure security,” the minister said.

Source: aa

