SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signalled on Wednesday that Turkiye would hold elections on 14 May, a month earlier than he had earlier flagged.

Polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be tight, and they mark Erdogan’s biggest test in his two decades at the reins of the regional military power, important NATO member and major emerging market economy.

Source : reuters

www.shafaqna.com