Saudi Arabia: War in Yemen must end through dialogue

SHAFAQNA- On the eve of the 9th anniversary of the Yemeni war, the Saudi Foreign Minister said that this war must end through dialogue.

“Faisal bin Farhan”, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, called for “the end of the war in Yemen through dialogue and negotiation” in a speech today.

He emphasized that “we must find a way to restore the ceasefire in Yemen and try to turn it into a sustainable ceasefire”.

Faisal bin Farhan stated that “we are making progress in Yemen, but there is still work to be done.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

