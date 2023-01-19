Maher Younis released from Israeli prison after 40 years

SHAFAQNA- Israel released Maher Younis after holding him for forty years in prison. Younis, 63, was one of the longest-serving Palestinian prisoners held by the occupation state.

He was released from a prison in the Negev to return to his home in the town of A’ra in the northern triangle in the occupied Palestinian territories. First, though, he went to the grave of his father, who died in 2008.

“We wish for the freedom of all prisoners and hope to see them in good health,” said Younis in his first public statement. “The best gift to our Palestinian people is for us to be on the path of reconciliation and completely liberated. My hope had been to see my homeland liberated after 40 years.”

Source: middleeastmonitor