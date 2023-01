SHAFAQNA- Poorer families in Germany were hit the hardest by inflation in December, at 9.8%, while single people with very high incomes got off relatively easy with 7.1%.

The figures come from the monthly inflation monitor published by the Hans Bockler Foundation’s Macroeconomic Policy Institute (IMK), based in Dusseldorf.

According to the German Federal Statistical Office, annual consumer inflation in Germany in December was 8.6%, down from 10% in November.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com