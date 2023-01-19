English
Iran’s President urges increased cooperation with Russia

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday (19 Jan 2023) stressed the need for further cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Speaking during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, President Raisi described cooperation between the two neighboring countries as constructive and positive.

The two presidents reviewed issues of bilateral importance as well as the latest regional developments. President Raisi said that Iran supports the settlement of issues in Syria.

The Russian President, for his part, voiced his country’s readiness to upgrade cooperation with Iran in the fields of energy, transportation and transit.

Source: IRNA

