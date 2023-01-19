UK: Muslim women urge gov’t to stand up to racism in football

SHAFAQNA- Believing that football has a massive responsibility to society, a Muslim women group has launched a petition, calling on the government, as well as football and tech companies, to stand up to racism.

“Football has a massive responsibility to society,” said Shaista Aziz, the Three Hijabis Co-Director, the BBC reported.

Three Hijabis was formed after the Euro 2020 tournament, when three players were subjected to abuse to reclaim the sport back from racists.

The group was invited to the Women and Equalities Committee’s meeting about sexism and inequality in football on Wednesday.

Source: aboutislam