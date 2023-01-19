Germany recognizes genocide of Yazidis by ISIS

SHAFAQNA- The representatives of the German Parliament voted for the plan that recognizes the genocide of the Yazidis by the ISIS terrorist group in 2014 in the northwest of Iraq.

All the representatives present in the parliament agreed with the plan of the ruling coalition and the largest opposition parliamentary faction in recognizing the Yazidi genocide.

Before the summer of 2014, the number of Yazidis in northern Iraq was estimated to be around 550,000. From this population, tens of thousands of people were massacred and captured, and more than 360,000 people were displaced to other countries, which are about two-thirds of the total Yazidi population.

In 2016, the United Nations recognized the genocide of the Yazidi minority by ISIS. Some other countries have also considered the ISIS massacres in northern Iraq as an example of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

After several years of ISIS crimes in northern Iraq, new mass graves continue to be discovered in Yazidi residential areas, which reveals the massacre of the followers of this religious minority.

There is still no news about the fate of more than 2,700 Yazidis. Only in Kucho village, about 400 men were killed and 1,250 women and children were captured.

In the Sinjar area, there are many graves with the names and marks of the victims, but the identity of the hundreds of bodies found in the mass graves is still unknown.

Source: Shafaqna Persian