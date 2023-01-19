Lebanon: Parliament fails to elect new president for 11th time

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese parliament failed to elect a new president instead of “Michel Aoun” in its session today for the 11th time.

After the end of the voting in the Lebanese Parliament, 37 white votes, 34 votes for Michel Moawad, 14 for New Lebanon, 7 votes for Essam Khalifa, 2 votes for Ziyad Baroud, 1 vote for Salah Hanin, 1 vote for Milad Abu Malhab and 15 void vote was registered. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, postponed the meeting to another time after voting due to the lack of quorum.

Over the past several months, Lebanese legislators have tried several times to reach an agreement on the election of Michel Aoun’s successor, whose six-year term has ended, but all these efforts have been unsuccessful. This situation has increased the concerns of increasing power vacuum in this crisis-stricken country.

Aoun, who lives in his late 80s, during his presidency, there were massive public protests, a severe economic crisis, the fall in the value of the national currency, and the explosion of the uranium nitrate shed in August 2020.

In Lebanon, the president is always elected from among the Maronite Christians, while the Sunni Muslim prime minister and the speaker of the parliament are Shia Muslims. Currently, Lebanon is governed by a progressive government headed by Najib Mikati.

Source: Shafaqna Persian