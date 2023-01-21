Iranian Lopeto and Beiro in “Kids First” Film Festival

SHAFAQNA- The two Iranian films “Lopeto” and “Beiro” went on screen on the 19th edition of the “Kids First” festival in the USA.

The feature animation named Lopeto, directed by Abbas Askari, produced by Surah Animation Center, and the movie named Beiro, directed by Morteza Ali Abbas Mirzaei, went on screen on the 19th International Film Festival “Kids First” in the USA.

The 19th edition of this festival will be held from January 21st to 28th , 2023, in the city of New Mexico, USA.

In this festival that is dedicated to children and teenagers, there are films about children of colour, climate change and the environment, social justice and multicultural awareness.

Some of the films offer energising messages to children trying to cope with the global coronavirus pandemic, while others offer insight into culture in other parts of the world and show how similar we are, even if our customs would be different.

Lopeto’s cinematic animation, which is currently being screened in cinemas across Iran; has been produced by young Kermani artists in Farsou Dimension studio with 3D techniques and taken from a completely Iranian story.

The movie Beiro is also a movie produced by Majid Barzegar, which tells the life of Alireza Biranvand, the goalkeeper of the Iranian national soccer team, from his childhood till his professional stage.

The international screening of these two films will be held by Surah International Center.

Source: Irna

