IMF: Saudi Arabia is a bright spot in global economy

SHAFAQNA- “Kristalina Georgieva”, the Director General of the International Monetary Fund at the Davos Forum, praised Saudi Arabia’s progress in achieving the goals of “2030 Vision”.

Appreciating the performance of the Saudi economy, she said: “This economy has become a bright spot for the global economy and the region.”

Georgieva added: “When I traveled to Saudi Arabia, I was amazed at the level of progress this country has achieved in implementing the 2030 vision. The Saudi economy is a bright spot in the world economy.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian