Shia answers: Is there pilgrimage in other Islamic and non-Islamic schools?

Pilgrimage is not restricted to the culture and belief of Shia Muslims; Glorifying and obeying worthy people and keeping their names and memories alive after their death is a requirement of human love and devotion to virtues and perfections and is rooted in human’s nature. Except for Wahhabism, other Islamic religions consider visiting shrines as permissible and legitimate. Throughout Islamic history, Muslims have visited the shrines of prophets and saints, and they not only did not destroy the shrines, but also tried to improve them. Pilgrimage is also a precedent in major world religions and non-Islamic schools such as Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism and Buddhism.

Pilgrimage is one of the ways of honoring the perfect people

Pilgrimage is one of the ways of honoring the proud and perfect people, which in fact causes the survival and continuation of their scientific, artistic and spiritual life. In addition, it is the link between the present and future generations with the past generations and a means of spiritual communication with them and their perfections. (1) Therefore, paying attention to pilgrimage is not restricted to the culture and belief of Shias, and honoring, respecting, and remembering worthy people, artists, culture makers, role-players, reformers, history changers, etc. and also keeping their name and memory alive after death is a requirement of human affection, love and devotion to goodness and perfection, and it is rooted in human nature. (2)

Pilgrimage in Islamic sc hools

Regarding the position of pilgrimage in Islamic schools, it should be briefly noted that “except for the Wahhabism movement, Islamic religions consider the pilgrimage of shrines as permissible and legitimate. Throughout Islamic history, Muslims have visited the prophets and saints’ shrines, and they not only did not destroy the shrines, but also tried to build and develop them in every century and era and provided the necessary facilities for the pilgrims to get more of the spiritual blessings of those nobles. Based on this, in most Islamic countries, shrines have been built for Islamic scholars and saints, which represents their legitimacy among Muslims and Islamic jurists.” (3)

Pilgrimage in non-Islamic religions

Regarding the position of pilgrimage in non-Islamic religions and schools, here, for the sake of brevity, only the history of some major religions of the world is mentioned in this regard.

Pilgrimage in Christianity

The history of pilgrimage in Christianity goes back to the pilgrimage of Jesus Christ and the apostles from the Temple of Jerusalem. In the following centuries and after the martyrdom of the saints, their personalities and tombs were respected by the church, and the ritual of seeking the intercession of the saints added to the church rituals, and the pilgrimage of the holy places attributed to them became popular. (4) This is despite the fact that many passages of the Christian Bible have also mentioned the issue of pilgrimage. (5)

Pilgrimage in Judaism

Judaism has also paid special attention to the pilgrimage of holy places, the main manifestation of which is related to the Hajj rituals, which each Jewish sect has chosen special places as pilgrimage sites on holidays such as “Eid Passover“, “EidHasad” and “Eid Dholal“. And they go there several times a year(6) The tomb of “Esther”, which has been a Jewish saint and there is a book with her name in the third part of the Old Testament, also in the center of Hamadan, Iran, is the host tomany Jewish pilgrims from all over the world every year.

Pilgrimage among Zoroastrians

Zoroastrians also visit places called “Fire” or “Adrian” every year, where fire is kept in a special place surrounded by glass. One of the most famous of these fire temples is the shrine of “Shah Verhram Izad” in Kerman. They also have sacred places called “Piran“, the most famous of which is the “Pir Sabz” shrine near the city of Ardakan. (7)

Pilgrimage in the Hindu tradition

In the Hindu tradition, the pilgrimage, like the temple, is considered as one of its most important and prominent components. Even if it cannot be stated, Hindus go to pilgrimage more than other people, there is no doubt that this way of worship has put the Hinduism among the religions in which pilgrimage is very popular and developed. Even if we speak with some caution, every year more than 12 million religious Hindus travel to about 150 known pilgrimage shrines in India. These trips sometimes cover a distance of up to 3000 kilometers. (8)

There are many places of pilgrimage in the Buddhist tradition; but, visiting the four places which according to the reports the Buddha personally ordered to visit them, have special importance. Some common acts in these places are similar to Hajj rituals; On the last day of his life, Buddha considered the places related to his birth, his enlightenment period, his first sermon and his death as valuable places that monks and nuns as well as ordinary people should rush to visit. (9) Visiting these four places is not obligatory; But most Buddhists are committed to visiting these places at least once in their lifetime. (10)

Therefore, pilgrimage is not restricted to Shias and is a precedent in Islamic and non-Islamic schools.

