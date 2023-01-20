Sheikh Al-Khatib: Shia Muslims have no special project in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Vice-Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of Shias of Lebanon said: “Shia Muslims in Lebanon do not have any special project, and they did not take up arms for that reason, but they armed themselves for the freedom of the country and its protection.”

Allama Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, who was speaking at a meeting of a delegation of Lebanese journalists, said: “Shia Muslims want Lebanon to be the final homeland of all its children, and those who consider the resistance a threat to Lebanon are wrong.”

Emphasizing that the Supreme Islamic Assembly of Lebanese Shias will stand against any Shia political efforts, Al-Khatib said: “Shia political actions are not in the interest of Shia Muslims and we warn that Shias have special projects.”

He stated: “This assembly is a national and religious center and it is known for its positive positions such as flexibility and the need for dialogue between different sections of Lebanon and its continuation despite any obstacles.”

He added: “Lebanon’s developments are not separate from regional developments. Lebanon is not an independent island, and the role of religious authorities in this field is a national responsibility, and Lebanon’s tribal composition has made these authorities have special responsibilities.”

Al-Khatib stated: “Lebanon’s problem lies in the composition of its tribal structure, while the role of religion is portrayed badly, so the leader of each tribe is responsible for his tribe, and at the same time, he must know that his responsibility must be national and comprehensive.”

At the end of his speech, Al-Khatib said: “Christians did not come into existence with the creation of Lebanon. Their churches existed in the region before the existence of Lebanon. Muslims will stand with Christians because their end is the same.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian