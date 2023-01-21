Iraq’s tourism industry to breakup

SHAFAQNA- The number of bankrupt travel agencies closed in last ten years or reduced profitability in Iraq is nearly 453. In the beginning of 2023, a number of 525 companies are active.

“Wassam Hadmal Al-Hallu”, the director of the Iraqi Political and Economic Center, announced the number of active travel agencies in Iraq and the number of companies that had to stop working due to severe financial problems.

Al-Hallu also said that according to the latest official statistics, the number of authorized and active travel agencies in Iraq reaches to 978 companies, of which 517 companies are in Baghdad (275 companies in Al-Rasafa) and (242 companies in Karakh) and the rest which reaches to 461 companies are scattered all over the provinces of Iraq, except the Kurdistan region.

Al-Hallu also said that the tourism sector in Iraq suffers from lack of governmental support and constant inattentiveness of all successive Iraqi governments, as well as lack of a real plan and tourism strategies that seek to revive this sector, especially the sector of travel agencies in Iraq.

In further note he added that the job of travel and tourism agencies in Iraq has decreased since 2014 and the time that ISIS terrorist group has began and also the consequences that occurred in several Iraqi cities after that. This part has suffered huge damages.

After that in 2019 following the protests and then the Corona epidemic in 2020 and 2021, the situation became more critical and stopped travel and tourism around the world, which also affected Iraq. Also, the political and security events of 2022 affected the country in all aspects, including tourism.

Al-Hallu also emphasized that these consequences caused the companies’ income out of balance with the cost of employee salaries and taxes paid to the government so this problem forced 453 companies to be closed, and rest of them may also have to be closed in near future, too; which can create the ground for collapsing of tourism and travel agencies in Iraq.

Source: mdeast.news

