International Shia News Agency

ICJ says it has received UN request for opinion on Israel occupation

ICJ received UN request

SHAFAQNA-The International Court of Justice on Friday said it had officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The Hague-based Court said in a statement, “The request was transferred to the ICJ through a letter sent by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on January 17, and the request was registered yesterday, Thursday.”

On December 30, the UN General Assembly adopted by majority the draft “Resolution Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People in the oPt, including East Jerusalem”.

Source : english.wafa

www.shafaqna.com

