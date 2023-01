SHAFAQNA-Independent lawmakers in Lebanon are staging a sit-in at Parliament to pile pressure on dominant factions to elect a new president.

“We’re staying in an open session until further notice,” lawmaker Najat Saliba told Reuters by telephone on Friday, a day after the sit-in began.

In a video filmed in darkness on Thursday evening, she said, “We are here to implement the Constitution … remaining in the Parliament until we elect a president.”

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com