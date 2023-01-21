Wife of the president of Venezuela: Formation of the global women’s movement is an important & unique idea

SHAFAQNA- The wife of the President of Venezuela said: “The challenge before us is to revive the spirit of women. Of course, we were able to survive against a criminal siege of imperialism, and in this way, peace and cultural diversity are very important.”

Cilia Adela Flores on Friday at the conclusion of the International Congress of Influential Women, stating that imperialist movements are acting against us through social networks in a fascist manner, added: “Women leaders and revolutionary women seek to fight to preserve values, the most important of which is independence.”

She said: “The challenge before us is to revive the spirit of women, of course, we were able to survive against a criminal siege of imperialism, and peace and cultural diversity are very important in this direction.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian