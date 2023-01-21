Christian Scholar: “Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness” is as much an Islamic phrase as it is an American one

SHAFAQNA- The phrase “Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness” is as much an Islamic phrase as it is an American one., said Dr. Craig Considine, a Christian Scholar.
“I encourage you to read the Covenants of Prophet Muhammad w/ the Christians of the world, specifically the covenant with the Christians of Najran. It is clear to me that the phrase “Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness” is as much an Islamic phrase as it is an American one.”, Considine wrote in his Twitter account.
I encourage you to read the Covenants of Prophet Muhammad w/ the Christians of the world, specifically the covenant with the Christians of Najran. It is clear to me that the phrase “Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness” is as much an Islamic phrase as it is an American one.
— Dr. Craig Considine (@CraigCons) January 20, 2023