Christian Scholar: “Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness” is as much an Islamic phrase as it is an American one

SHAFAQNA- The phrase “Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness” is as much an Islamic phrase as it is an American one., said Dr. Craig Considine, a Christian Scholar.

“I encourage you to read the Covenants of Prophet Muhammad w/ the Christians of the world, specifically the covenant with the Christians of Najran. It is clear to me that the phrase “Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness” is as much an Islamic phrase as it is an American one.”, Considine wrote in his Twitter account.

I encourage you to read the Covenants of Prophet Muhammad w/ the Christians of the world, specifically the covenant with the Christians of Najran. It is clear to me that the phrase “Life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness” is as much an Islamic phrase as it is an American one. — Dr. Craig Considine (@CraigCons) January 20, 2023

Dr. Craig Considine is a Catholic American and native of Massachusetts. He is a scholar, global speaker, media contributor, & public intellectual at Rice University. As a sociologist, he focuses on religion, Islam, Christianity, interfaith, race and ethnicity, identity as well as comparative research and ethnography. He is the Author of many books and articles on Christian-Muslim relations.