Uncertain future of Egyptian immigrants in Persian Gulf

Xenophobia and plans to nationalise the labour market are leading many Egyptians to quit Persian Gulf – willingly or by force.

Youssef, a 56-year-old Egyptian, had been working in Kuwait for two decades when he was suddenly ordered to leave after being inexplicably fired from his job.

“From one day to the next, everything changed: for no apparent reason, my kafeel [local sponsor] terminated my employment contract and I had to swiftly return to Egypt,” he told Middle East Eye.

“In recent years, more and more Egyptian immigrants find themselves confronted with this situation: either their employer decides to get rid of them without warning, or it’s the nationalisation policies that do it,” he said.

“We Egyptians are no longer welcome in Gulf countries – emigrating there has become much more difficult than before.”

