International Shia News Agency

UNESCO dedicates 2023 International Day of Education to Afghan women

2023 International Day of Education

SHAFAQNA-The director-general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has decided to dedicate the 2023 International Day of Education (January 24) to Afghan girls and women.

On the occasion of an event organized at the UN headquarters, UNESCO will renew its call to immediately restore their fundamental right to education, UNESCO said in a statement.

Raihana, a nursing college student, said UNSECO and other international organizations need to take practical steps to overcome the problem for women and girls in Afghanistan.

Source : tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

