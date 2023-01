SHAFAQNA-A US-based research organization, Freedom House says that at least 90% of Afghan human rights defenders said they have experienced violence and mistreatment.

“Afghan human rights defenders live in fear and face grave challenges, whether they remain in the country or have fled abroad,” said Michael Abramowitz, head of Freedom House. “The international community must redouble its support for these activists’ tireless efforts to create a freer and more just Afghanistan.”

Source : tolonews