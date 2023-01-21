English
Turkey urges Sweden to withdraw permit for Quran protest

SHAFAQNA-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that he hoped Swedish authorities would not allow a protest that includes burning the Quran.

“This permission is granted to this person, despite all our warnings. This vile act will take place at around 1600 Turkish time (1300 GMT), I hope Swedish authorities will take necessary measures until then and will not allow this,” Cavusoglu said to reporters.

Cavusoglu also said the protest could not classified as freedom of expression.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said a planned visit next week by his Swedish counterpart to Ankara had been cancelled after Swedish authorities granted permission for protests in Stockholm.

Source : reuters

