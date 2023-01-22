Rajab: Month of Allah (SWT) to end conflicts & attain peace

SHAFAQNA- The Month of Rajab is the greatest month of Allah (SWT). No month can come close to matching its sanctity and grace. In the Month of Rajab, conflicts and hostilities must come to an end to attain peace and commitment to divine guidance.

Three important features of Month of Rajab

Month of Rajab and the events that occurred there highlight three important features :

1. Conflicts and hostilities must come to an end to attain peace and commitment to divine guidance.

2. Human beings have the capacity to reach the peak of their existence by learning about the hereafter.

3. Islam is the continuation of divine guidance and the main objective of the faith is to revere, respect and deliberate the diversity of the divine guidance.

In Rajab, people are encouraged not to indulge in anything that can lead to conflicts either at home or in the world

Rajab is declared a sacred month, hence all hostilities must come to an end in this month. Although divine guidance has always encouraged humanity to refrain from executing their anger into unfavorable actions, there is a special emphasis made during the four sacred months as it provides a month-long reminder. The focus helps them to recognize and control their egos and desire and to refrain from hateful acts of taking revenge especially if it inflicts harm on others.

The idea is simply that for four months in a year, a universal understanding in the sense of an ethical framework that people agree to self-restrain and work towards peace in a committed and dedicated manner. People are encouraged not to indulge in anything that can lead to conflicts either at home or in the world at large. This type of thinking would be enough to enable people to live peace throughout the year ensuring that the message of the sanctity of human life is preserved.

The Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) ascension is path to unity of monotheistic faiths

The event known as Al-Isra’ took place on the 27 day of Rajab with its mysterious dimensions still incomprehensible to the human mind. Israa is an Arabic word referring to the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) miraculous night journey from Mecca to Jerusalem – specifically, to the site of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem – as referred to in Surah Al-Israa in the Quran.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his ascension to the heavens was first taken to Jerusalem. Why was this a one-stop flight? Why was it not direct? This is a very significant issue as it emphasizes the unity of all monotheistic religions and underscores the commitment of all religious communities to respect each other. There was no Muslim place of worship in Jerusalem at that time. There were symbols of Jewish and Christian faiths. There were Sabians also present. The presence of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in the holy lands establishes the principle of religious pluralism and unity of monotheistic faiths. Rather than engaging in conflicts, these faiths should work hand in hand to ensure that people develop a better understanding of their relations with the divine.

Rites of Rajab

Sheikh Al-Qummi, in Mafatih al-Jinan, has divided the rites of Rajab into two sections. The first section comprises the general rites that one is advised to practice each day of the month. These rites are as follows:

Supplications

A number of supplications with highly regarded contents should be recited every day of Rajab as reported from Imam Zayn Al-’Abidin (AS), Imam Al-Sadiq (AS), and Imam Al-Mahdi (AS).

Formulas of Ziyarah

There is a special formula of Ziyarah that can be read when visiting the tombs of all the Holy Imams (AS) which is known as Al-ziyarah Al-Rajabiyyah (i.e. the Ziyarah of Rajab).

Litanies

Various formulas seeking forgiveness are reported for every day in Rajab, such as the following one, which should be repeated one hundred times followed by almsgiving: I ask the forgiveness of Allah (SWT). There is no god but Allah (SWT), God is alone without any partner, and I repent before God.

ا سْتَغْفِرُ ٱللّهَ ٱلَّذِي لاَ إِلٰهَ إِلاَّ هُوَ وَحْدَهُ لا شَرِيكَ لَهُ وَا تُوبُ إِلَيْهِ

The following litany is advised to be repeated one thousand times every day in Rajab:

There is no god but Allah (SWT).

لاَ إِلٰهَ إِلاَّ ٱللّهُ

Another litany that is advised is repeating one hundred times every day in Rajab is the following:

Glory be to God, the All-Majestic. Glory be to God other than Whom none should be glorified. Glory be to the All-Honorable, the All-Dignified. Glory be to God Who has grandeur that fits none but God.

سُبْحَانَ الإِلٰهِ ٱلْجَلِيلِ سُبْحَانَ مَنْ لاَ يَنْبَغِي ٱلتَّسْبِيحُ إِلاَّ لَهُ سُبْحَانَ ٱلا عَزِّ ٱلا كْرَمِ سُبْحَانَ مَنْ لَبِسَ ٱلْعِزَّ وَهُوَ لَهُ ا هْلٌ

Recitation of the Holy Quran

It is highly recommended to recite the Holy Quran in general and in particular to repeat Surah Al-Tawhid ten thousand times throughout this month.

Likewise, it is recommended to repeat the following Surahs and litanies three times each day and each night in the Months of Rajab, Sha’ban, and Ramadhan: Surah Al-Fatihah, Ayat Al-Kursi, Surah Al-Kafirun, Surah Al-Tawhid, Surah Al-Falaq, Surah Al-Nas.

On each night of Rajab, it is recommended to offer the following prayers:

A two-unit prayer, in each unit of which Surah Al-Fatihah is recited once and Surah Al-Tawhid one hundred times,

A ten-unit prayer, in each unit of which Surah Al-Fatihah is recited once, Surah Al-Kafirun once, and Surah Al-Tawhid three times.

A sixty-unit prayer, of which a two unit prayer is offered on each night of the month In each unit Surah Al-Fatihah is recited once, Surah Al-Kafirun three times, and Surah Al-Tawhid once. Upon completion, the hands should be raised towards the sky and the following litany recited:

لاَ إِلٰهَ إِلاَّ ٱللّهُ وَحْدَهُ لاَ شَرِيكَ لَهُ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ وَلَهُ ٱلْحَمْدُ يُحْيِي وَيُمِيتُ وَهُوَ حَيٌّ لاَ يَمُوتُ بِيَدِهِ ٱلْخَيْرُ وَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ ٱلنَّبِيِّ ٱلا مِّيِّ وَآلِهِ

There is no god but Allah (SWT), the One and Only, without any partner. To God belongs the kingdom and all praise. God gives life and causes to die while God is Ever-living and never dies. In God’s hand is the good and God has power over all things O’ Allah (SWT), (please) bless Muhammad (PBUH), the Meccan Prophet, and his Household. It is then recommended to pass one’s hands over the face while saying the last sentence of this litany. A great reward awaits those who offer these prayers.

Fasting in the Month of Rajab

It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Whoever fasts a day in the Month of Rajab, has attained God’s great satisfaction, Divine Wrath will be removed from him/her and the gates of hell will be closed on that person [1]. In another narration, the Prophet (PBUH) said: Fasting three consecutive days of Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Month of Rajab is of the highest righteousness and this also applies to other Haram months

Source :

– www.islamicity.org

-Merits of the Month of Rajab (Excerpted from Mafatih Al-Jinan), Afzal Sumar

-The Role of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) in Building the Virtuous Community Book Eight: The System of Devotional Acts of the Virtuous Community, Seyyed Muhammad Baqir Al-Hakim

Featured image: Asr Entezar

www.shafaqna.com