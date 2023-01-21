English
International Shia News Agency

Top UN delegation calls on Taliban to end abuse of women’s rights

0

SHAFAQNA- The UN deputy chief and head of UN Women called on Taliban leadership to end abuse of women’s rights in Afghanistan.

Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, the Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, and the Assistant Secretary-General for UN political, peacebuilding and peace operations, Khaled Khiari, spend four days on a fact-finding mission in Afghanistan, to engage with Taliban leaders, and “underscore UN solidarity with the Afghan people”, according to a press release issued to correspondents on Friday.

In meetings with de facto authorities in Kabul and Kandahar, “the delegation directly conveyed the alarm over the recent decree banning women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations, a move that undermines the work of numerous organizations helping millions of vulnerable Afghans.”

“My message was very clear”, said the UN deputy chief. “These restrictions present Afghan women and girls with a future that confines them in their own homes, violating their rights and depriving the communities of their services”.

“Our collective ambition is for a prosperous Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbours, and on a path to sustainable development. But right now, Afghanistan is isolating itself, in the midst of a terrible humanitarian crisis and one of the most vulnerable nations on earth to climate change,” she added. “We must do everything we can to bridge this gap.”

Source:UN News

Related posts

UNESCO dedicates this year’s International Day of Education to Afghan women

asadian

Afghanistan: 16 dead amid severe cold wave

asadian

UN’s Security Council calls for ‘immediate reversal’ of all measures against women in Afghanistan

asadian

UK: Thousands of Afghan refugees living in hotels

asadian

OIC called on Taliban to review its decision depriving Afghan women of education & employment

asadian

OIC emergency meeting in Jeddah discusses latest humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.