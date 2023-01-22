Iraq the second oil producer in OPEC

SHAFAQNA- Iraq became the second oil producer in OPEC by increasing its oil production by 9.85% in 2022.

In the monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iraq became the second largest producer of crude oil among the 13 members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with an average export of 4.448 million barrels of oil per day in 2022.

Based on this report, Saudi Arabia is the first producer, the United Arab Emirates ranks third with more than 3 million barrels per day, Kuwait ranks fourth with 2.7 million barrels and Iran ranks fifth with 2.55 million barrels per day of OPEC oil production.

In the monthly report of the OPEC Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries the average production of 13 OPEC members reached 28,971,000 barrels per day, with an increase of 91,000 barrels compared to last month.

