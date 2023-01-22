Oman: Children and adolescents make up 44% of population

SHAFAQNA- The number of children in Oman’s monarchy has increased by 16% in the last five years and their number has reached 1,221,751.

According to the new statistics, children contain 44% of the country’s population whose number reached 2,804,117 people by the end of 2021.

In the bulletin published by the National Statistics and Information Center of Oman in this month, it is mentioned that these statistics include Omani children and adults between the ages of one day and seventeen years in the period from 2017 to 2021.

According to this bulletin, the number of Omani children and teenagers has increased by 16% in that period. The biggest increase was related to North Al-Batneh province, where Omani children include 44% of the total population.

The number of Omani youth is between 18 and 29 years old also it reaches 544,983 people, which constitute 19.4% of the total population of this country. among these, 51% are men and 29% are women.

This bulletin has also shown that the number of elderly citizens whose ages are more than sixty, has been increased from 149,824 in 2017 to 154,405 in 2021, which includes 5.5% of the country’s total population.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

