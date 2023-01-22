Sacrilege of Holy Quran in Sweden drew international condemnation from Muslim nations

SHAFAQNA-Several Muslm nations, including Turkey,Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Pakistan, condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line), was granted permission by the Swedish government to burn the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

Ankara has canceled Swedish Defense Minister’s upcoming visit to Turkey

Turkey expresses outrage after far-right politician burns a Quran during an Islamophobic protest in front of its embassy in Stockholm.

In response to Sweden’s permission, Ankara has canceled Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson’s upcoming visit to Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Swedish Ambassador to Ankara Staffan Herrstrom, who was told that Türkiye “strongly condemns this provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime, that Sweden’s attitude is unacceptable, that Ankara expects the act not to be allowed, and insults to sacred values ​​cannot be defended under the guise of democratic rights.”​​​​​​​

Iran condemns sacrilege of Holy Quran in Sweden

Iranian Foreign Ministry ُpokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday strongly condemned the sacrilege of the Holy Quran which happened this time in Sweden.

Kanaani said that some European countries, under trumped-up allegations, are allowing the extremist groups to spread hatred against Islamic values and sanctities. He noted that these countries are institutionalizing anti-Islamism and Islamophobia in their societies in spite of their beautiful human rights slogans.

The Iranian spokesman said that such measures have nothing to do with the freedom of expression and opinion.

“Saudi Arabia calls for spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, and rejects hatred and extremism,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

Qatar has lashed out at Swedish authorities for allowing to burn the holy Quran

Qatar has lashed out at Swedish authorities for allowing a far-right protester to burn the holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “Qatar condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the Swedish authorities’ permission to burn a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

Pakistan condemns Quran’s desecration in Sweden

“No words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable (horrible) act of desecration of Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden. The grab of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Twitter.”This is unacceptable,” he added.

Source :aa, aljazeera , IRNA, dohanews

www.shafaqna.com