SHAFAQNA- Alireza Al-Quraishi, Director of the World Food Program affiliated to the United Nations, visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala today (Sunday).

Al-Quraishi visited the courtyard and the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS). Earlier, he also visited the Fadak grove and asked for help from Astan Quds Hussaini in order to build a similar farm inside Iraq.

Source: Shafaqna Persian