UN delegation visits Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations delegation in Iraq visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in the holy city of Karbala, and was briefed on the Holy Shrine’s largest project – Fadak Plantation.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, Ala Diaa Al-Din, received the delegation and gave them a detailed explanation of the various projects implemented by the Holy Shrine, which serve the Iraqis in all provinces.

The Director of the UN’s World Food Program in Iraq, Ali Al-Quraishi, said in a statement, “My visit to Karbala, and specifically the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain, came to see its projects, especially the Fadak Date Palm Plantation project, which is one of the largest and most important projects.”

Source : imhussain

