Mashhad: Ceremonies planned at Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine to celebrate brith anniversary of Imam Baqir (AS)

SHAFAQNA-A series of programs and ceremonies are planned to be held at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, to celebrate the brith anniversary of Imam Baqir (AS).

According to Hojat-ol-Islam Hossein Shariatinejad, the propagation deputy of Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine, a celebration will be organized at the mausoleum’s Imam Khomeini (RA) Ravaq (portico) on Sunday evening.

It will include a speech by Hojat-ol-Islam Ali Nazari Monfared and recitations of poetry and eulogies, he noted.

Source :IQNA