SHAFAQNA-The case of a British manager using discriminatory language towards Black and Muslim players points to a larger problem within the sport.

“Jocularity” and “banter” are the adjectives that a British Football Association (FA) panel concluded best fitted the behaviour of John Yems. The former Crawley Town manager was found guilty of a dozen instances of using racist and discriminatory language towards players. Yet, the panel said Yems was not a “conscious racist”.

